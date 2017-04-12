Viewers’ glee as BBC weather host Carol Kirkwood admires ‘fine piece of wood’

Carol Kirkwood unintentionally spiced up the weather report for many BBC Breakfast viewers when she admired a “fine piece of wood” on the programme.

The presenter, 54, fronted her latest weather report from Woolwich Pier before the Tall Ships Regatta, after interviewing Laurens Winkel, director of Sail Greenwich.

As she stroked the wheel of the Wylde Swan ship, Kirkwood said: “Look at this fine piece of wood here. Lovely bit of mahogany.”

She added: “Let’s find out a bit more about the Tall Ships Regatta from Laurens Winkel.”

Viewers at home responded on Twitter, with one even comparing her to Steve Coogan’s gaffe-prone fictional broadcaster Alan Partridge.

@BazookaBonita wrote: “Carol Kirkwood saying ‘a fine piece of wood’ and then interviewing a man whose surname is Winkel”.

@Harmaxia said: “Carol Kirkwood speaking with Mr Winkel - ‘look at that fine piece of wood’.”

@PatrickGoss tweeted: “Great accidental Partridge by Carol Kirkwood. On a ship, touches the wheel. ‘Fine bit of wood this, nice bit of mahogany’. Starts interview.”

@Jack_Looey wrote: “Look at his fine piece of wood...oh Carol you are absolute filth.”