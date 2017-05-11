Video: Zumba stars from Leeds elderly action group share spotlight with Peter Kay

REGULARS at Richmond Hill Elderly Action in Leeds shared the spotlight with one of the biggest names in comedy at the First Direct Arena.

The group of 14 women appeared with funnyman Peter Kay last Saturday when he brought his Dance For Life dance-a-thon party to the arena.

They attend weekly Zumba dance fitness classes and their Zumba Gold instructor, Donna Waldron, had been approached to see if they would join Peter on stage to perform routines to three songs at the event.

The Dance For Life extravaganza raised money for Cancer Research UK.