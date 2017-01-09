Video: Yorkshire’s cycling stars of the future blitz their paths to podium glory

Yorkshire’s cycling stars of the future proved their pedigree by racing through to the podiums at the HSBC UK National Cyclo-Cross Championships.

Across several gruelling categories, dozens of competitors took on the course at Peel Park in Bradford yesterday. (January 8)

And it was a day to celebrate for the region’s young cyclists, as Leeds’s own Tom Pidcock raced to glory in the junior men’s category at the event.

Billy Harding, from Bradford, also crossed the finishing line in front of home crowds to win the Under-23 Men’s title, after leading from start to finish.

European champion Pidcock, 17, said: “I think it might have been my favourite course in the world, not just in Britain. This course is special in Yorkshire, [with] home crowds.”

As he crossed the line, the young cyclist struck a dramatic “Superman” pose.

In the Elite Women category, Boels Dolmans Cycling Team’s Nikki Brammeier retained her 2016 title in Bradford.

Ian Field, who lives in East Morton, near Bingley, scooped the Elite Men’s first place title in the race and was greeted to huge cheers from crowds at Peel Park.