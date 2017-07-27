VIDEO: Watch terrifying high-speed police chase through Sheffield after raiders ransack house and steal car

This is the terrifying moment police chase three burglars in a stolen car through the streets of Sheffield.

Ivor Martin, aged 45, of Erskine Road, Heeley, Carl Flowers, 48, of Cradock Mews, Arbourthorne and Ali Luthfur, Errington Road, Arbourthorne, were spotted by officers in the city after they ransacked a house and stole a car from Glossop in Derbyshire on February 26.

Footage shows officers pursuing the men in the stolen BMW which hit speeds of 65mph as they tried to evade capture at around 8.50am on the same day.

They are first spotted on Gleadless Road in Heeley before ramming a police car close to Newfield Green shops. They then head down Blackstock Road in Gleadless Valley before making a sharp left onto Spotswood Road.

The gang then mount the pavement on Spotswood Place and try to avoid police by driving on a grass verge back onto Blackstock Road towards Norton.

Martin, Flowers and Luthfur came to a stop on Sands Close, after ramming a police car before running off. Two of the men were arrested at the scene while the third was identified and arrested two days later.

The car mounts the kerb on Spotswood Place

The gang had esrlier sneaked in to a house on Hollin Cross Lane in Glossop in the early hours of February 26 while the family slept. They stole a TV, bank cards and keys to the family’s BMW, taking the vehicle from outside.

The family discovered the theft when they awoke and they called police. Derbyshire Police notified all nearby forces that the car had been stolen and soon discovered the bank cards had been used at shops in Sheffield.

The three men were jailed for more than 10 years between them at Derby Crown Court after admitting burglary and taking a car without the owner’s consent.

Martin and Luthfur also admitting fraudulently using credit cards stolen during the burglary.

Martin was jailed for 44 months, Flowers for 43 months and Luthfur received a 38 month sentence behind bars.

Flowers was banned from driving for 32 months, Luthfur for 31 months and Martin for 34 months.

Investigating officer DC Tim Brown from Derbyshire Police said: “We are pleased with these sentences, which reflect the serious nature of the crime.

“We’re grateful to our colleagues at South Yorkshire Police for their support in catching Martin, Flowers and Luthfur and this case shows how forces work well together to tackle cross-border criminals.

“The victims were understandably upset when they woke up and discovered the burglary and I hope this sentencing gives them some sense of closure at the end of this distressing time.”