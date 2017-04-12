Video: Warning after reports of sinkhole opening up in Leeds

A sinkhole has reportedly opened up on a street in Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police said on Twitter that it had received calls reporting a sinkhole in Spen Crescent, Horsforth today (Wednesday).
A sinkhole is a hole in the ground that is occurs following the collapse of the surface above.
A Leeds City Council spokesman said highways officers put a rod plate over the hole as a temporary safety measure while further investigations take place.
They said there had been no impact on traffic.
