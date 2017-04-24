VIDEO: Vinnie Jones launches Leeds United film at red carpet premiere in city centre

Leeds United legends including Vinnie Jones, Howard Wilkinson and Gary McAllister took to the red carpet in Leeds tonight for the premiere of new film, Do You Want To Win?

The new documentary film is tells the story of Leeds United’s magnificent march from the depths of the old Second Division to the top of English football under manager Howard Wilkinson.

Vinnie Jones at the event

Do You Want To Win? features interviews with Wilkinson as well as Leeds players of the late 1980s and early 1990s such as Gordon Strachan, Gary McAllister, Mel Sterland and Chris Whyte.

The film was launched in Leeds tonight at Everyman Cinema at the Trinity Shopping Centre.

Film star Vinnie Jones, speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, spoke about how good it was to be involved in the project.

He said: "Everybody lent themselves to it. We're all proud of what we did at that time and it's nice that [the film] has happened this far forward.

"With the lads that we had and then they went on to win the league. It was a good four or five years for the club."

Asked what he thinks Leeds United's promotion chances are this season, he said: "There's always twists and turns. I still think there's going to be more twists and turns. Nothing's sorted out yet, by a long way. Two or three games is a lot in the Championship run-in."