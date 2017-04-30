Video: Tributes to boy, four, knocked down by car in Leeds

A single bouquet of flowers marks the scene where a four-year-old boy was fatally injured in Leeds yesterday afternoon.

The boy had been crossing Chapeltown Road in Chapeltown when he was hit by a car at around 4.50pm.

A bouquet of flowers at the scene in Chapeltown this morning.

Emergency services were at the scene within minutes, working to save the boy’s life.

Police said last night that he was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, where he was pronounced dead.

Video: Police in Leeds seek witnesses after death of four-year-old boy hit by car



Four-year-old boy dies in serious collision in Leeds



The road was closed for much of yesterday while investigators worked at the scene.

But this morning, the flowers tied to the pedestrian crossing outside The Reginald Centre were the only sign of the previous day’s tragedy.

The boy was knocked down while crossing Chapeltown Road in Chapeltown yesterday.

One mum visiting the scene hoped to learn the boy’s name from the flowers, wondering whether it was a friend of her own young child.

The simple bouquet bears no message though and police are yet to release any details of the boy’s identity.

This has not stopped hundreds of people, many parents themselves, from offering their condolences to the family in messages posted online.

Dee Manahan said: “Condolences to the little boy’s family. Only saw him on Friday coming home from school with his mum and sister. Can’t imagine how they must be feeling. My thoughts are with them all at this sad time.”

Gladys Tirwomwe Faye said: “Very sad. He was named after my uncle. RIP little man.”

Gurminder Jheeta said: “So sad. God be with him. I was stuck in the traffic. Didn’t know what was going on. It’s just going to be so upsetting when you pass Reginald Centre.”

Matt Robinson said: “RIP little angel, gone way before your time. May God bless you and angels watch over you... Condolences to the family at this very sad and tragic time and may God bless you also.”

Lesley Gledhill said: “Saddened by this terrible news. Poor baby, love and sympathy to the family.”