VIDEO: Stunning drone footage takes spectacular shots of Leeds from the sky

A Leeds firm has shot this spectacular footage of the city as seen from the skies.

UOWN, a web-based property investment platform, sent a high-def drone up into the clouds to capture these rousing shots of the city.

A spokesman for the firm said: "We love Leeds, because of all the great businesses that come set up shop here, all the friendly faces that call it home, and how stunning Leeds and Yorkshire looks from the sky.

"To showcase how great a place Leeds is we made a video with aerial drone footage and an epic sounding soundtrack. We hope you like it."

What do you think, Leeds?