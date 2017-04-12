Video: Stilt bunnies bring Easter fun for kids at Leeds shopping centre

Youngsters enjoyed a packed day of Easter fun at St Johns shopping centre in Leeds city centre.

St Johns organised the event to keep families entertained in the school holidays.

PIC: Steve Riding

Lilly and Lila, a pair of gorgeous stiltwalking white bunnies, hopped around the Centre handing out chocolate treats to youngsters.

There were comedy walkabouts from gardeners Pete and Ged Moss. The two silly gardeners, along with their musical wheelbarrow, entertained shoppers with songs, a few jokes and some tricks too.

Children enjoyed making chicks on sticks and Easter bunnies at the free Easter craft workshop on the ground floor mall. There will be lots of Easter cutout shapes to decorate.

St Johns centre manager, Susan Mendoza, said: “Children have enjoyed all the Easter activities today. The lovely stilt bunnies were particularly popular handing out Easter treats”

Brook Jackson meets the stiltwalking bunnies. PIC: Steve Riding