Video: Shoppers are feeling fruity at Trinity Leeds pop-up stall

Shoppers climbed the apples and pears in Trinity Leeds – to get some apples and pears.

Bosses at the shopping centre arranged for fresh fruit and vegetables to be given away at a pop-up market stall to help customers get their New Year off to a healthy start.

HEALTHY: Pictured handing out the fruit and vegetables, left to right, are Beth Donkin, Raj Takhar and Sophia Austen-Meek.

Marketing manager Dan Wharton, said: “We want to help shoppers get the New Year off to a positive start – and what better way than with a healthy freebie and money off delicious fruit smoothies at Fuel. The pop-up market stall has proved a big hit, with thousands of people stopping by to take advantage of the free fruit and vegetable giveaway. We’ve had some very happy shoppers and visitors and this is just a taste of some of the exciting surprises that will be coming their way this year.

“We’ve got plenty more plans in the pipeline so watch this space.”