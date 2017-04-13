Video: Prepare for medieval mayhem at Leeds Royal Armouries

International jousters are set for the thrills and spills of a four-day Easter tournament at Leeds’ Royal Armouries.

From Good Friday, the arena will resound to the clamour and clash of the live-action tournament, as internationally-renowned knights from Team England, Team Norway and Team France battle for the coveted Sword of Honour and the prestigious Queen’s Jubilee Trophy.

COMPETITION: Jouster Marie Baron who also rides in Wild West shows and Napoleonic reenactments. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Each day of the tournament weekend will be packed with pomp and pageantry, music and minstrels plus two not-to-be-missed, dangerously entertaining tournament shows.

The museum is open daily from 10am to 5pm, with activities in the museum starting at 10.45 am and arena shows taking place at 12 noon and 3pm.

For more information, visit www.royalarmouries.org