VIDEO: Police search in Leeds city centre after reports of man spotted on disused railway bridge

Police were called to a disused railway bridge in Leeds city centre tonight after a member of the public reported seeing a man on the bridge.

West Yorkshire Police searched the bridge after potential concerns were raised for the man's welfare.

Police on Whitehall Road

The force arrived at about 9.45pm with two police vans and a car and officers carrying high power torches swept the bridge, which is located between Whitehall Road and the City Island flats.

But West Yorkshire Police told the Yorkshire Evening Post that they have been unable to locate anyone as yet as of 10pm.

