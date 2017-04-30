Video: Police in Leeds seek witnesses after death of four-year-old boy hit by car

Police investigating the death of a four-year-old boy in Leeds have appealed for witnesses to the collision which claimed his life.

It happened at round 4.50pm yesterday on Chapeltown Road, Chapeltown, at the junction with Reginald Terrace.

The boy was knocked down while crossing Chapeltown Road in Chapeltown yesterday.

A police spokesman said: “A Vauxhall Corsa was travelling on Chapeltown Road, northbound, away from the city centre, when it collided with a child.

“The four-year-old boy suffered serious injures and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary and was sadly pronounced deceased.”

Officers are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle prior to the collision.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the collision is also being reviewed.

The pedestrian crossing where a single bouquet had been left this morning.

Gurcharan Dass, owner of Chapeltown Mini Market, said cameras at the shop on Chapeltown Road had captured the whole incident.

The footage shows the moment the boy was knocked down on the pedestrian crossing opposite the Reginald Centre.

It also shows emergency vehicles arriving at the scene within minutes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number 1292 of 29/4.