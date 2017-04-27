Video: Police close major route into Leeds after serious house fire

Search

A major route into Leeds has reopened following a fatal house fire.

Police closed Harehills Road between Nowell Mount and Nowell View after the blaze broke out in the early hours of today.

Officers were called by the fire service to the house in Harehills Lane at 3.20am.

It has since emerged that a man in his forties was treated for smoke inhalation but died at the scene.

A woman in her 20s did not require treatment, police said.

The fire caused extensive damage to the house and also damaged neighbouring properties.

