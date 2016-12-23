VIDEO: Planes struggle to land at Leeds Bradford Airport due to extreme Storm Barbara winds

Aeroplanes have been struggling to land at Leeds Bradford Airport today due to the extreme high winds from Storm Barbara, according to reports.

These photos - and the slideshow - show several planes coming in to land with some difficulty on the runway at the Yorkshire airport this afternoon.

A Ryanair plane arriving at Leeds Bradford Airport from Poland makes its way onto the runway in high winds as Storm Barbara hits the UK.

A new weather warning has been issued for the region, bumping up the alert to an amber warning, including for strong winds and rain.

There are long delays in Leeds due to the storm and Christmas traffic.

Date:23rd December 2016. Picture James Hardisty A Jet 2 plane arriving at Leeds Bradford Airport from Paris, makes it's way onto the runway in high winds as storm Barabara hits the UK.