Video: PJ Masks visit Leeds Kirkstall Bridge shopping park

Hundreds of young fans of Disney Junior smash hit TV show PJ Masks flocked to Kirkstall Bridge shopping park to meet their heroes.

The PJ Masks AKA Catboy, Gekko and Owlette made four appearances at shopping parks to meet excited youngsters.

PIC: Steve Riding

The animated show revolves around three six year olds, Connor, Amaya, and Greg, who lead relatively normal lives by day, where they are neighbors, classmates, and friends.

However, at night, they become Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko, and fight crime as the superhero team PJ Masks. Together, they go on adventures, defeat villains, solve mysteries, and learn valuable lessons.