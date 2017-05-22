VIDEO: Passengers evacuated from Leeds train with ladders after three-hour delays

Commuters had a nightmare journey in Leeds today after passengers had to be evacuated from their train with ladders.

A Northern Rail service from Guiseley to Leeds was stopped just outside Leeds for about three hours.

Passengers on the train reported 'nearly passing out' in the baking heat while Northern Rail readied an alternative.

The train stopped due to an issue with overhead power lines.

After several very hot hours for the passengers, Northern Rail then sent another train alongside the service and had to use ladders to evacuate passengers.

One commuter said: "Horrific commute from Guiseley to Leeds, 17 minute journey taking 3 hours. Close to passing out"

Another added: "Details? We've been sat here for 2 hours, people are nearly passing out and people are missing their Uni final exams."

Twitter user David Butler captured the scenes in the above video.

The delay first began at 8.30am, and at 11.26am, Northern Rail tweeted to a passenger: "A train has been sent to take passengers on to Leeds, you'll be evacuated onto the new train."