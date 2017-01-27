Video: Murder investigation launched after man shot dead in Leeds barber’s shop

Police have launched a murder investigation after a 19-year-old man died after being shot outside a barber’s shop in Leeds.

Officers were called at 1.20pm yesterday (Jan 26) to Gathorne Terrace, Harehills.

Police at the incident scene on Gathorne Terrace in Leeds. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The teenager was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead later in the evening.

West Yorkshire Police, who have cordoned off the area for forensic examination, said this morning they believe it was a “targeted” attack.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Spencer, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, appealed for witnesses.

PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The victim’s family is being supported by specially-trained police officers.

He said: “We have launched a murder investigation following this man’s death and are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Although our enquiries are still at a relatively early stage, we believe this has been a targeted attack on the victim.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area yesterday and witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“We are not currently in a position to release the identity of the victim but his family have been informed and we have specially-trained family liaison officers deployed to support them at what is a very difficult time for them.

“We have been carrying out arrest enquiries with support from specialist firearms officers and that has led to the arrest of one man who is currently in custody on suspicion of murder.

“A post mortem examination is due to take place today to establish the cause of death.

“We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community and we are linking with key representatives in the community to keep them informed about the situation. Officers from the local neighbourhood team are maintaining an increased presence in the area to reassure residents.”