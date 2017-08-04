Video: Motorist banned from driving after towing man in wheelchair through Harrogate

Have your say

A 20-year-old motorist has been banned from driving after being caught on CCTV pulling a man along a road in a wheelchair behind his car, police have said.

Michael Ward, of Walworth Avenue, Harrogate, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving when he appeared in court last month.

William MacPherson, the man in the wheelchair, was fined after he admitted holding on to the car to be pulled along.

North Yorkshire Police said Ward was seen on CCTV talking to 28-year-old MacPherson outside the Moko Lounge Bar, on King’s Road, in Harrogate at around 12.25am on January 28.

The footage then shows Ward driving along King’s Road as MacPherson holds on to the back of the car while seated in the wheelchair.

The car pulled the wheelchair along a number of roads before coming to a stop outside McDonald’s on Oxford Street.

Ward and MacPherson appeared at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on July 20.

Ward was banned from driving for 20 months, ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work, fined £85 costs and told to pay an £85 victim surcharge.

MacPherson, of Link Way, Harrogate, was fined £154 and ordered to pay £30 costs and £30 victim surcharge after he pleaded guilty to holding on to a vehicle for the purpose of being drawn.

Traffic Constable Rob Roberts, of Harrogate’s Road Policing team, said: “Ward and MacPherson acted selfishly that night.

“They paid no regard to the safety of other road users or pedestrians and chose to act in a dangerous manner.

“I hope the sentence that has been handed to them teaches a lesson to both them, and others, that reckless behaviour will not be tolerated on our roads.”