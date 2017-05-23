VIDEO: Minute silence observed in Wakefield after terrorist attack

Hundreds gathered at Wakefield’s war memorial at 11am this morning to take part in a minute’s silence for those who died in last night’s Manchester terrorist attack.

The quickly-arranged show of respect was immaculately observed after a few words from Wakefield mayor, Coun Kevin Barker.

The war memorial in Wakefield

He said: “I am truly and utterly sorry that we have had to come here today.

“We are here to show our respect to those who died and those who are injured.

“This dreadful act has devastated so many precious and innocent lives. Our deepest sympathies go out to all the families and friends of those affected.”

Flags at all civic buildings have been lowered to half-mast after the suspected suicide bomb attack at the Manchester Arena in which more than 22 people died and left almost 60 injured.

Coun Peter Box, leader of Wakefield Council said: “Wakefield stands in solidarity with Manchester. If this is confirmed to be a terrorist attack we will not allow them to win.”

The emergency contact number for those concerned about loved ones provided by Greater Manchester Police is 0161 856 9400.