VIDEO: Minister pledges to investigate after Leeds stroke victim lost ‘lifeline’ mobility car

A Government minister has pledged to investigate after a stroke victim lost a “lifeline” last week when her mobility vehicle was recalled.

Mum-of-four Tracey Brookes, from Armley, suffered a stroke in 2015 and, after being given a mobility car as part of her Personal Independence Payment (PIP) claim, was told just weeks before Christmas that the benefit was cancelled.

Tracey Brookes.

And on Monday, Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) minister MP Penny Mordaunt said she would look into the decision to take away the vehicle after being quizzed by Leeds West MP Rachel Reeves.

Mobility vehicles are provided as part of enhanced PIP, under the Motability scheme.

Ms Reeves said: “My constituent Ms Brookes, who has limited mobility because of a stroke, received a Motability car last year and that car was a lifeline.

“Can the minister look at this as a case of urgency to ensure that my constituent gets the help and support she needs?”

MP Penny Mordaunt, Minister of State for Disabled People, Health and Work, replied: “I would be happy to look at the particular case.”

She said she recently met with Motability and working group has now been formed to work through issues.

Ms Brookes’ has since had her PIP claim reinstated but not the Motability vehicle.

Motability said it works closely with DWP on issues related to the Motability Scheme, but that the organisation has never had any role in determining who should receive DLA or PIP, which is solely the responsibility of the DWP.