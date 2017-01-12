VIDEO: Looks like the snow could be heading for Calderdale

It looks as though the snow could be making its way to Calderdale.

West Yorkshire Police posted this video on their Twitter page earlier this afternoon from Scammonden urging people to stay safe on the roads.

The tweet says: “The roads are treacherous on the A640 Hudds to Rochdale Road Scammonden, avoid if possible️⛄️, meteorologists were right, whoknew”

Yesterday a yellow weather warning for wind was in place across Yorkshire and the Humber, with gusts of up to 75mph causing havoc on the road and rail networks.

Although there are no warnings for the region in place today, the Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday.

Its chief forecaster said: “A cold north to northwesterly airstream will keep the risk of wintry weather going through Friday.

“Some inland areas, sheltered from the northwesterly wind, seem likely to escape most of the showers.”

The warning advised showers of snow, sleet and hail will fall across parts of the UK.