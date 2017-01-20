Video: Let It Shine singer visits Leeds primary school

Let it Shine singer Curtis T Johns made a surprise visit to a primary school in Leeds to talk and sing for pupils.

Curtis shot into the limelight after performing on BBC1’s Let It Shine talent show last week, singing Corinne Bailey Rae’s Put Your Records On.

Curtis T Johns singing with pupils from Barwick-in-Elmet Church of England Primary School. PIC: Gary Longbottom

He made a dramatic entrance at Barwick-in-Elmet Church of England Primary School to talk and sing with the children.

Fiona Evans, performing arts teacher at the school, started teaching Curtis when he was in Year 7 at David Young Community Academy and has been supporting him ever since.

Mrs Evans, who has since moved to the Barwick-in-Elmet school, said: “I think back to our school productions and I’m so proud to have watched him grow as a person and as an artist. I just knew he’d go far.”

For yesterday’s visit, a big screen was placed in the assembly hall which showed clips of Curtis’s performance on Let It Shine. The singer then walked in and revealed himself.

Mrs Evans said: “There was a really nice buzz around the school – I’d kept it as a surprise from the staff too so I was really excited to introduce him. The children’s excitement of having someone coming in to speak with them was great.”

Curtis said it was fantastic to share the experience and sing with her and students back at her school.

He said: “It was amazing and very reminiscent, it’s nice to come from humble beginnings as I’ve always been encouraged and supported by Fiona.

“It was very reminiscent of my school days and brought back a lot of memories – I think I was even the same height as some of the kids.

“I got them out of few lessons too so I think they liked that!”

Fiona added: “Music is such a powerful thing and children can use it to release stress, which is what Curtis helped explain.”