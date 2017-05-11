Video: Leeds traveller talks of ‘absolute carnage’ as fuel pump failure leaves thousands stranded at Lisbon Airport

British tourists have been left stranded at a major European airport after a fuel pump breakdown grounded flights.

Passengers described seeing people sleeping on the terminal floor at Lisbon airport in Portugal after the system failure on Wednesday left thousands of people unable to get home.

PIC: Ella Sykes

Ryanair was among the airlines affected, along with the Portuguese national carrier TAP, which was warning customers that delays would run into Thursday.

Ella Sykes, 27, from Leeds, said the scene in the terminal was “absolute carnage” when she and a friend arrived at the airport at 2pm for a 5.30pm Ryanair flight to Manchester after a short break in Lisbon.

She said: “We have been here all night. It’s 17 hours now and we still haven’t had any information from Ryanair. We have given up on the queues. We’ve booked a flight from Faro tomorrow morning.

“We are exhausted and we’ve had to fork out for accommodation overnight as well. And I was meant to be at work this morning.”

She said the only information she had received about what was happening had come from the media, adding: “The airport was absolute carnage. There were far too many people in the departure lounge so they stopped letting people in.”

Other travellers took to social media to vent their frustration.

Priyank Lakhia, from London, said: “It’s a mess at Lisbon Airport, flights cancelled and barely any staff on ground. Wife still waiting for updates.”

Jonathan Millar, also from London, said on Wednesaday night: “Lisbon airport...what a mess. No fuel, no flights. Tracker boards haven’t been updated since 2pm. Utter chaos.”

On its Facebook page, the airport said there had been problems with the supply of fuel to aircraft, but it hoped flights would return to normal during Thursday.

Spaniard Javier Rayon wrote: “There are thousands of abandoned users in the airport, with no food, no water, no options to sleep and no options to flight (sic) even tomorrow. Disastrous management of the situation.”