VIDEO: Leeds Rhinos legends Sinfield, Senior and Peacock back in training - but this time for London Marathon

They are revered as legends of Rugby League who carved out unprecedented success while wearing the coveted blue and amber jersey.

Now former Leeds Rhinos superstars Keith Senior, Kevin Sinfield and Jamie Peacock are back in training - but have swapped the rugby pitch for the running track.

Leeds legends: Keith Senior, Jamie Peacock and Kevin Sinfield are all running the London Marathon. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The trio will all take part in this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon race at the end of the month to raise money for their chosen charities.

They spoke to the Yorkshire Evening Post this morning at Headingley Stadium about the challenges ahead.

Sinfield is running for Prostate Cancer UK and said the level of training athletes are expected to do ahead of marathons can be gruelling.

“I did check online about marathon training programmes but I just thought I’d get injured,” he said.

“I thought the amount of miles that they expect people to cover I’d break.

“So I carried on with my normal routine trying to keep fit and healthy but throwing in a big run at the weekend.”

Peacock, who is raising money for Leeds’ Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, said: “My dad was in there before he passed away in 2013.

“They did a very good job of looking after him, making sure what was a very difficult time was as easy as possible.”

Senior is racing for a fourth time in aid of Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust.

He told the YEP: “I’m the veteran of these two, this is my fourth one.

“The first time I did it I trained really hard and it takes over your life so this one is going to be a case of winging it.

“The atmosphere gets you through it, once you get down there and the people are cheering you.”

The trio will converge at the start line in Greenwich on Sunday 23 April.

They are among the most decorated Rhinos and Rugby League stars in history, amassing a huge haul of league titles, cup victories and individual accolades between them during an exceptional period for the club.