Video: Leeds ladies are off to Ms Galaxy UK finals

Two Leeds women have been selected out of hundreds to reach the grand final of one of the most prestigious beauty pageants in the country.

Victoria Lamb, 39, is representing West Yorkshire and Marlena Kelli, 33, is representing Leeds in Ms Galaxy UK.

CONTEST: Victoria Lamb (left) and Marlena Kelli have reached the Ms Galaxy finals.

The competition is not like other beauty pageants in that there are no height or size restrictions, with many competitors being mothers.

Mother-of-one Ms Lam said: “The Galaxy pageant is about giving back to the community, empowering women and being a positive role model.”