Video: Leeds company gets Royal seal of approval

The Princess Royal visited one of the most respected tanners of suede leather in the world in Leeds.

Princess Anne went to Charles F Stead & Co which began operating in its current form in 1904 and remains a family business to this day. The company spent around the first 25 years tanning calf skins, then goat skins and following the Second World War, decided to specialise in suedes.

HRH The Princess Royal is shown around the premises on Sheepscar Street North in Leeds. PIC: Tony Johnson

Elsewhere the royal met Razan Alsous who fled the war in Syria and has turned her life around by setting up a cheese business in Yorkshire.