Video: Launch date revealed for Leeds Victoria Gate ‘super casino’

The opening date for the Leeds Victoria Gate ‘super casino’ has been revealed – along with details of the venue’s bar and restaurant offering.

The largest casino in the north of England and Scotland will be unveiled to the public on Thursday, January 26.

Victoria Gate Casino, which is operated by Global Gaming Ventures, will be the third-largest casino in the UK.

Patrick Noakes, venue director, said: “Leeds has never seen an entertainment destination like this before. We can’t wait for people to step through the doors and see the spectacular space for themselves.

“It’s a game-changer – not just for casino fans but for the city as a whole. Victoria Gate Casino will strengthen Leeds’ already diverse entertainment, dining and nightlife offering and will provide so much more than just gaming. Our three distinct venues – Live Bar, Curve and V Restaurant – will play a pivotal role in that.

“Live Bar and Curve have attracted partnerships with Molson Coors and Moët and Chandon to provide a top quality drinks menu whilst V Restaurant will put the best regional produce at the heart of its offering.”

Live Bar acts as the hub of the casino, with wall-to-wall, state-of-the-art screens displaying the latest sport action.

Meanwhile, Curve is the venue’s cocktail, champagne and craft beer bar that overlooks the casino floor and offers a rotating menu.

V Restaurant offers visitors an informal brasserie style setting with a menu that showcases the best produce from across Yorkshire along with a top quality wine list.

Mr Noakes added: “More details of the casino’s glittering launch event will be revealed nearer the time – watch this space.”

With a capacity of 1,400 revellers, Victoria Gate Casino will be one of the biggest entertainment venues in the city, with a 100-player poker room, 24 live gaming tables, 140 slot machines and 75 electronic gaming terminals.

The casino, which is the first and only ‘super casino’ in the north, occupies 50,000 sq ft and sits alongside John Lewis at the top of the city’s new Victoria Gate development.