Video: Kids talk on their dream holiday

Adults and children have a different wish list when it comes down to the dream family holiday.

While parents take into consideration location, budget and travelling distance, kids aged four-12 are more concerned with finding a holiday that has plenty of sun, water parks and X-Box, according to a new video created by Snaptrip,com

The last minute cottage holiday hub quizzed youngsters to find out where they are going on holiday this year. Covering who they would like to go with, how far they think they are travelling and how much a holiday costs. Snaptrip.com also asked them to reveal what items they cannot travel without, the best thing about a holiday and their dream location.

A Snaptrip spokesman said: “Whilst it may come as no surprise that children don’t understand the full cost of a family holiday, many parents would be delighted if it cost just £10, like it does according to one youngster from Leeds.”

When it comes to travelling distances, children thought they’d be travelling as far as 20,000 miles to reach their holiday destination.

Harry, ten, and May, seven, guessed that they’d be travelling 1,000 miles to reach Canada when it is in fact 3,600 miles, while some guessed that Leeds to the Lake District was a 400-mile journey.

While the children were looking forward to their holidays in locations such as Canada and France, the UK is still a popular destination. The children named the Lake District and London as favourites, with one young man announcing, “I love that place!” when he heard Cornwall, because that is where he spent three days surfing and “it’s where I got my t-shirt from”.

When it comes to travel buddies the children seem to have some more peculiar requests with President Donald Trump, fictional Harry Potter because “he’s very good protection with all those spells”, and comedian Jack Whitehall hilariously named as dream travel companions.

And when asked what items they couldn’t travel without, the responses varied between suitcase and goggles to X-Box and the classic mobile phone and iPad.

When asked to discuss their dream holiday destinations, surprisingly the children’s idea of a dream holiday may not differ too much from parents with “somewhere hotter”, “near a beach”, “water park” and “Paris” named as dream destinations.

Matt Fox, CEO and co-founder at Snaptrip.com, said: “It’s really amusing to hear about the children’s ideas of a dream holiday and what they look forward to most when getting away. It is great that along with seeing the sights and enjoying the weather, spending time with family is high on their agenda.”