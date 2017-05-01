Video: Investigation launched after blaze at famous Whitby cafe The Magpie

A famous Whitby restaurant has received hundreds of messages of support following a serious fire.

Eight fire engines raced to The Magpie Cafe, in Pier Road on Sunday night (April 30) as flames tore through its roof.

The Magpie Cafe this morning following the fire Picture by Ceri Oakes

The cause of the fire in the roof space has not yet been determined as investigations continue today.

The Magpie Cafe posted on its Facebook page this morning: "We can confirm, most importantly, everyone is okay and no one was hurt. Thank you to North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service and the emergency services for their assistance.

"We're down there now surveying the damage and will put out a statement when we know more. In the meantime, thank you all for your kind messages."

Messages of support for the restaurant, which is among Britain's top fish and chip eateries, have flooded in on social media.

The roof fire at the famous restaurant Picture by Nick Woodhouse

Jayne Taylor said: "Shocked to see photo. Relieved no one injured. Hope you are soon up and running. We eat with you often when visiting Whitby, the food and service is always excellent. Best Wishes to all!"

While another diner, Sue Henshaw, said: "Our favourite place to eat when in Whitby once a year. I hope you can soon repair the damage. So glad that everyone is ok. We will be looking forward to our fish pie and prawn salad when you are up and running again."

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze at 10.15pm on Sunday April 30.

A spokesperson for the fire brigade said: "In total eight fire engines from the surrounding area attended the incident which included a high reach aerial ladder platform from Scarborough fire station and a crew from Middlesbrough. Additionally, three officers responded to the incident.

Fire crews at the Magpie Cafe

"Crews deployed breathing apparatus and fire fighting equipment to extinguish the fire. No people were injured as a result of the fire.

"Fire investigation officers started an inspection of the premises at the time of the fire and the investigation will continue today. At this time, the cause of the fire is still to be determined."

The Magpie Cafe is one of the most popular attractions in the town with tourists often queuing out the door. The restaurant remains closed but the takeaway has opened this afternoon.