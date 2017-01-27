Video: Ice Cube returns to Leeds Millennium Square with a cool new look

Skaters of all ages in Leeds will have the chance to chill out on Millennium Square this weekend thanks to the return of the hugely popular Ice Cube.

The skating rink was back on the square today (January 27), this time with a new covered real outdoor ice rink, meaning visitors can get their skates on whatever the weather.

Pupils from Pudsey Southroyd Primary School take to the ice. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Pupils from Pudsey Southroyd school were the first to try out this year’s attraction, where they were joined on the ice by Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s lead member for culture.

Organised by Leeds City Council with support from media partners Capital FM, Ice Cube is now in its 17th year and will be open until Sunday, February 19.

As well as the new covered rink, the square will also be hosting winter themed family rides and attractions including the Capital FM Snowslide, the North Pole Starflyer and Glacier Run Simulator plus the new Ice Jet along with other rides for children of all ages.

In addition to general public ice skating there will also be an opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to sharpen their skills under the watchful gaze of expert coaches. A four-week Skate UK tuition programme for skating enthusiasts of all levels will be held on a Saturday and Sunday morning by qualified skating professionals.

Priced at £76 per person places are now available to book by calling the City Centre Box Office in the Town Hall on 0113 376 0318. A limited number of weekend individual lessons will also be available to book on a first come first served basis.

A special ‘first steps to skating’ tuition programme for Leeds schools children will once again be available during term time for schools to book and a weekly dedicated accessible session is also available every Thursday morning for wheelchair users and the disabled.

Tasty treats and hot and cold snacks will also be available for all visitors in the Dolomites Café by Casa Mia.

Councillor Pryor said: “It’s great to see the Ice Cube back on Millennium Square with a new look and even more for visitors and families to enjoy.

“We’re always keen to see exciting activities at the heart of the city centre and we know Ice Cube is aone of our most popular events. I hope the new set-up will give many more people a chance to get their skates on and be part of what I’m sure will be a brilliant atmosphere.”

* Tickets for all public ice skating sessions are now available to book in advance either online at www.leeds.gov.uk/icecube or by calling the booking line on 0843 208 1841. Tickets are priced at £7.50 adults, £6.00 children (12yrs and under) with discounts available for LEEDSCard or BreezeCard holders.