Video: Happy new year Chinese style as Leeds celebrates

Leeds was given a taste of eastern culture this weekend with a host of events taking place across the city to see in the Chinese new year.

From fashion to food there was fun for all the family to get involved with.

TRADITION: Members of the Chinese community perform Lion Dance.

It started at Leeds Town Hall on Friday night with a fashion show which was supported by the Chinese Embassy in Manchester.

Fashion designer, Laura Henery organised the event with colleague Nicoleta Ionescu where they drew on the heritage of both eastern and western cultures.

Shoppers were treated to some traditional Chinese dancing at both the Merrion and Victoria Gate Centres on Saturday.

The staff from Sink-Kee supermarket put on a Lion Dance while in Victoria Gate the concourse was turned into an arena of colour and music.

The Leeds Chinese Association paraded through crowds of shoppers with the iconic dragon figure while over in the Corn Exchange there were Chinese food and gifts on sale.