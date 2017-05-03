VIDEO: First look at new Leeds city centre development at former Tetley’s brewery site

Ambitious plans to redevelop a historic part of the city’s South Bank have been lodged.

Vastint, the property division of the IKEA group, bought 22-acres of the former Tetley Brewery site off Hunslet Road from Carlsberg UK last year and revealed early plans for a new “neighbourhood”.

Now the company has submitted a formal application to Leeds City Council to build up to 850 homes, offices, retail and leisure units and one or two hotels totalling 400 rooms.

It has also outlined plans to contribute at least two hectares towards Leeds City Council’s vision for a city centre green park - known as City Park - connecting the South Bank.

Andrew Cobden, Vastint UK Services’ Managing Director said: “When we bought the site we knew it had real potential.

“The site offers a real opportunity to regenerate an historically-important site and this application offers the flexibility for our detailed applications to come forward on a plot by plot basis over the coming years.”

Leeds Chamber of Commerce welcomed the plans as “fantastic news” for the South Bank and city centre.

The proposals are expected to be considered for approval later in the year by planning chiefs, following a raft of consultations.

Vastint said it worked with the council to refine the plans since the pre-application stage.

Gerald Jennings, president of Leeds Chamber of Commerce, said: “Redevelopment of the Tetley site is fantastic news, not just for South Bank Leeds but the wider city centre also, bringing as it will, much needed new housing along with additional hotel bedrooms and commercial office space.”