VIDEO: Fatman Scoop goes wild in a field near Malton!

Hip hop star Fatman Scoop caused quite a stir at the weekend - when got in amongst the crowd at Atlas Festival.

The event at Scampston Hall featured bands such as Reef, Toploader, Panjabi MC and Goldie Lookin' Chain.

Fatman Scoop

But it was this unexpected moment which will stick in the memory of many festivalgoers.

In the middle of his set, Fatman Scoop invited the entire audience to get on stage with him.

But after security told him it wasn't a great idea, he came down onto the field and started performing his massive hit, Put Your Hands Up, in the middle of the crowd.