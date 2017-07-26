VIDEO: Explorers go inside West Yorkshire's dark abandoned former 'mental asylum' at night

Have your say

Urban explorers have captured footage of the insides of a former 'mental asylum' (as it was then known) in the pitch black at night-time.

YouTuber LostXLiam captured this footage of the insides of High Royds Hospital at night.

He said: "Me and my best buddy of all time decided to explore an ABANDONED mental asylum at night!

"You may recognise this place from two of my previous urban exploration videos, and you'd be correct.

"Yes, it's High Royds Asylum in West Yorkshire, UK.

"Going at night gave a fresh new perspective on an already beautiful and eerie place and we also discovered a few new surprises lurking around the corners of this Victorian asylum!"

High Royds, the former 'mental asylum' in Menston, West Yorkshre

The hospital first opened on 8 October 1888 as the West Riding Pauper Lunatic Asylum.

The hospital closed in 2003.

Since its closure, the site has been used as a film set for the film Asylum, as well as for the successful television series No Angels, Bodies, Fat Friends, Heartbeat and The Royal.

Leeds band Kaiser Chiefs have written a song (Highroyds) about the former hospital. Three of the band (Nick Hodgson, Nick Baines and Simon Rix) used to attend St. Mary's Catholic High School, the school that faces High Royds Hospital.

The band Kasabian named their third album, West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum, after the hospital after hearing about it on a TV documentary.

The hospital was the focus of a 2010 Open University documentary about asylums called Mental: A history of the Madhouse.