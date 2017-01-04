VIDEO: Emergency services on scene at tragic Wakefield crash after young boy hit by car

Police are investigating after a young boy was killed in a crash in Wakefield today.

Scores of ambulances, police and an air ambulance were called to a home in the Lofthouse area of the city this afternoon after a young boy was knocked down.

4 January 2017...... Emergency services at the scene on Lingwell Nook Ln, Lofthouse, Wakefield this afternoon after a young boy was killed in a collision. Picture Tony Johnson.

The incident happened shortly before 2.15pm today at house in Lingfield Nook Lane.

A police spokesman said: “A young boy sustained serious injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances around this tragic incident.”

Eye witnesses reported seeing numerous police vehicles as well as ambulances, rapid response vehicles and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

