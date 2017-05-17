VIDEO: Dramatic two car smash on Sheffield's Tinsley Viaduct captured on camera

This is the dramatic moment two cars collided in a road smash on Sheffield's Tinsley Viaduct.

Dash cam footage uploaded onto video sharing website YouTube shows the moment the two vehicles make contact on the approach to the bottom deck of the viaduct near Meadowhall.

In the footage, uploaded to the web earlier today by user David Blandy, a white hatchback is seen colliding with a black vehicle in the adjoining lane - before the two vehicles comes to rest inches from traffic barriers at the entrance to the viaduct.

The low-speed impact has been uploaded with the title: "Dash Cam Footage Collision On Viaduct Bridge Sheffield , Who To Blame White Car Or Black Car?"

The car capturing the footage passes the scene of the collision, continuing onto the viaduct.

It is not clear when the clip was filmed.