Video: Dog abandoned in Leeds finds a ‘forever home’

This young lurcher was emaciated, shivering and soaking wet when she was found in Leeds one rainy night in March.

A member of the public had spotted her in a field in Gildersome and called the dog warden, who took her on to Dogs Trust Leeds.

Lola with new owners Bianca and Craig Stollen, who read about her plight in the YEP.

But in the months since the YEP first shared Rain’s story, life is looking up thanks to one dog-loving family.

Bianca, who lives in Whinmoor, contacted the charity’s rehoming centre in York Road soon after reading the article.

“Our previous dog, Tilly, was a rescue dog and we had her for 15 happy years, but sadly she passed away last April,” she said.

“When we heard about what Rain had gone through, it was heartbreaking and we really hoped we could be the ones who could give her the life she and all dogs deserve.”

Lola, pictured with Natasha from Dogs Trust Leeds, was severely underweight when she was first found.

Now renamed Lola, the one-year-old is settling into her new life and her cheeky personality is beginning to show.

“We love her to bits,” Bianca said. “She has put on weight and the pressure sores and scars on her body have healed.

“She is loving her walks, likes to cuddle up on the sofa with us and is becoming really playful – she didn’t know how to play with toys at first which was so sad but she certainly does now and it is wonderful to see.

Lola heads out exploring on one of her walks with her new owners.

“She is understandably still a little nervous in certain situations but is growing in confidence each day and is an absolute delight.”

Amanda Sands, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Leeds, said: “She was in such a state when she was brought to us, very frightened and timid which is no surprise given she obviously hasn’t been looked after for some time.

“The fact that she has recovered so well both physically and emotionally and is enjoying life thanks to Bianca, Craig and their daughter, Dakota, is just brilliant. We couldn’t have asked for a happier ending.”

Call 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk to fit out about other dogs at the centre.