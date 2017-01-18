VIDEO: Demolition of north Leeds ‘eyesore’ building begins

It’s one of the ugliest buildings in a popular Leeds suburb.
And today demolition has started on the former Yorkshire Bank building in Chapel Allerton. The site is being cleared ahead of the arrival of a new Aldi supermarket and car park this summer. Contractors are now working on the Harrogate Road site under strict planning conditions - work cannot take place before 8am or after 6pm on weekdays or after 2pm on Saturdays, and there cannot be any activity at all on Sundays or Bank Holidays. Once known as Allerton House, the former office block was used as Yorkshire Bank's processing centre and has been derelict for over a decade. It includes a two-storey security vault in its basement, which is accessed via steel doors.