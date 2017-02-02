Video: Bargain hunters queue by the hundred at new Guiseley Aldi to see Brownlees

HUNDREDS of people queued in the dark outside a new Yorkshire supermarket this morning to try to get their hands on a £40 laptop and catch a glimpse of Olympic heroes Jonny and Alistair Brownlee.

The new Aldi store at Guiseley, next to the former Harry Ramsden’s fish and chip restaurant, opened at 8am. But long before then, at least 200 people had formed a queue outside.

Alistair and Jonny Brownlee opened the new Aldi store in Guiseley, after hundreds queued outside. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The Brownlee brothers, whose family live in nearby Bramhope, were invited to perform the opening ceremony, alongside store manager Daljit Sandal and the Guiseley Junior Girls’ football team.

Many bargain hunters were disappointed, however, after stocks of the cut-price laptop computers quickly ran dry.

