VIDEO: Atlas Festival firmly on the map

The brand new Atlas Festival made a big first impression at Scampston Hall, near Rillington, over the weekend.

The event, which had a travel theme, featured workshops on backpacking, bushcraft with Ray Mears and exploration as well as top bands.

Goldie Lookin' Chain at Atlas Festival



On the line-up were Toploader, Goldie Lookin’ Chain, N-Trance, Panjabi MC, Fatman Scoop, Red Hot Chilli Pipers and Reef, plus many more acts.



Organiser Lindsay Atkinson took to the stage on Sunday night to thank the crowd for supporting the event and her friends and family for believing in her and helping plan the inaugural festival.

