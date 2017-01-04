VIDEO: Appeal after protesters against fatal M62 shooting 'damaged police car'

Police are continuing enquiries today following a spontaneous demonstration involving a number of people which caused disruption to roads last night.

Video footage shows the protesters calling for 'peace' and unfurling banners while standing in the road, bringing traffic to a standstill.Police said that the majority of those who attended the protest in Leeds Road, Bradford, were 'peaceful in manner'.

The protesters

But the force added: "However a small number engaged in disorder which caused damage to a number of vehicles, both police and civilian.

"There were no injuries.

"We would ask anyone with any footage which may help this investigation to contact the police, so further enquiries can be carried out.

"Local officers will continue to work with partners and to provide reassurance to members of the community."VIDEO: Sent by reader James Tinsley