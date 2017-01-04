Video: American travel vlogger enjoys Leeds United matchday experience to remember

AN American travel vlogger enjoyed her first ever Leeds United game - and documented the matchday experience on video.

Jess is a 25-year-old travel vlogger from Maryland in the US who moved abroad to Tbilisi, Georgia and is now based in Belgrade, Serbia.

She visited Elland Road last month with her husband and enjoyed the 1-0 win against Brentford with Kyle Bartley heading home the winner.

She said: “My first English football match! It was a blast as well as a win. Go Leeds!”

