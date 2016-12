So much has changed in Leeds in the past 50 years - as this footage shows.

The video, shot in full colour, shows Leeds city centre in the late 1960s.

It was a boom time for the whole country, just after England lifted the World Cup and the baby boomer generation was in full swing.

What parts of Leeds do you recognise in the video?

There are also some unusual advert billboards that companies probably wouldn't get away with today...