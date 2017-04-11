Search

VIDEO: 12 horses on the loose cause traffic chaos in West Yorkshire streets

A dozen horses caused traffic chaos in West Yorkshire as drivers came to a standstill.

Police had to be called out to a dual carriageway near Asda superstore in Bradford at 9.20am to help round up the animals.

The horses galloping down a street in West Yorkshire. Photo: Ross Parry/SWNS

A shocked motorist who pulled over to take pictures on his phone, said: "There were about 10 or 12 of them on the dual carriageway by Asda.

"It looked like they'd maybe been running up and down for a while as there was horse mess all over the road."

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment.

