Victim offers reward for recovery of stolen items

THIEVES COVERED up a CCTV camera before stealing items from a car parked outside a house in Leeds.

The criminals made off with a dash camera, a power drill and a car diagnostic kit when they broke into the Range Rover Sport in Wortley in the early hours of December 27.

Now self-employed victim Gary D’Souza is offering up a reward of £50 for the return of his stolen possessions.

Mr D’Souza, who lives in Kirkdale Crescent, said: “I’ve got cameras outside my house and the camera in the carport has a rain shield on it.

“I saw the camera was covered up on my monitor and thought it was the wind. They had obviously noticed it and pulled the shield over it. They knew what they were doing.”

The items stolen from his car were a Smartview dash camera, a 36v cordless Erbauer drill and an MD801 car diagnostic kit.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101, quoting reference 13160754475.