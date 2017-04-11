Vandals smash train's windscreen as it travels through Leeds

A passenger train was damaged by vandals who threw an object at it as it travelled through east Leeds.

The Transpennine service between Hull and Manchester was struck by the missile, thought to be a rock, in the Crossgates area on Monday morning.

Photos circulated on social media show the train after it was forced to terminate at Leeds Station, with clear damage to the windscreen on the driver's side of the cab.

British Transport Police were called to the incident at 11.43am and are now investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 175 of 10/04/2017.