The driver of a van bearing false number plates has fled the scene of a crash in Leeds this morning.

The Ford Transit collided with another van, a VW Caddy, on Cemetery Road in Beeston at 10.11am.

The driver of the Caddy, a 50-year-old man, was treated for an arm injury.

Police are now searching ford the Ford driver after he ran away from his vehicle, which had false registration plates.

The exit slip road was closed while an oil and fuel spillage was cleared.