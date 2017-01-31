Vacant unit to become Leeds lifestyle hub?

Former offices are going to be making way for a development to enhance the leisure lifestyle of Leeds dwellers on the outskirts of the city centre.

New life is about to be breathed into the offices on the Gelderd Trading Estate, between Holbeck and Wortley, after having being stood empty for almost ten years.

If given the planning go-ahead in due course, there will be a health, lifestyle and fitness training studio popping up in its place.

WHAT DO YOU THINK? CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE DEBATE ON THE YEP FACEBOOK PAGE

It will add to the offering that is just outside the bounds of the city centre itself as development continues to push outwards.

The lifestyle centre will be open to the public Monday to Friday, 5.30am to 10pm and on Saturdays, 5.30am to 1pm.

It will lead to five full time jobs and 13 car park spaces.

More than 53.5 square metres of office space will be lost along with 584.5 square metres of storage and distribution area.

The assembly and leisure offering will take up 638 square metres.

According to planning documents submitted to Leeds City Council earlier this month the warehouse was last used back in 2008.

Paul Alexander of PJLA Properties is behind the application which is being managed by a London based applicant.

In order to get the project off the ground the planning application is seeking permission for a change of use from employment to class D2 which covers assembly and leisure or, failing that B2 which covers general light industrial.

It follows a pattern being seen on various developments and planning propositions across Leeds where changes of use are being requested to suit the changing needs of Leeds and the people that live and work here.