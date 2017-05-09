UPDATED: Passengers evacuated before bus destroyed in blaze in West Yorkshire

A BUS was destroyed in a blaze in the Horbury area of Wakefield today.

Fire crews were called just after 6.30pm tonight (Tues May 9) to deal with the bus, which was on fire on Quarry Hill at its junction with Highfield Road in Horbury.

The single decker orange Yorkshire Tiger bus was destroyed in the blaze.

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said crews from stations in Ossett and Dewsbury were alerted following a 999 call.

Simon Finnie, managing director of Yorkshire Tiger, said: “We can confirm that there was an incident this evening with a fire on one of our buses.

"Although the 231 service was carrying passengers towards Wakefield at the time, the driver safety evacuated everybody on-board and we have no reported injuries.

Quarry Hill, Horbury. Photo: Google.

"An internal investigation into the fire has started but as yet it's too early to determine the cause.”